Hugh Grant Sums Up His Night At The Eras Tour In The Most Hugh Grant Way Possible

Hugh Grant Kym Illman via Getty Images

Taylor Swift’s ongoing Eras Tour has already won her rave reviews from both fans and critics – but the show just received one plaudit that may be the most impressive yet.

Yes, we’re talking about a thumbs up from the “grumpiest” man in Hollywood.

Over the weekend, the chart-topping singer played three sold-out shows at London’s Wembley Stadium, where celebrity guests in the audience included everyone from Tom Cruise and Cate Blanchett to Paul McCartney, Keir Starmer and Zawe Ashton.

Also in attendance was Hugh Grant, alongside his wife Anna Eberstein and their eight-year-old daughter, who seemed equally impressed with Taylor as her boyfriend, NFL star Travis Kelce.

Taylor Swift on stage in London Gareth Cattermole via Getty Images

In an X post addressed to Taylor, the About A Boy star wrote: “You have an incredible show, an amazing and v hospitable team and excellent if gigantic boyfriend.”

Adding the hashtag “#tequilashots”, Hugh continued: “Thanks so much from one ageing London boy, wife and thrilled eight year old.”

Dear @taylorswift13 , You have an incredible show, an amazing and v hospitable team and excellent if gigantic boyfriend (#tequilashots.). Thanks so much from one ageing London boy, wife and thrilled 8 year old #halfgirlhalfbracelet — Hugh Grant (@HackedOffHugh) June 23, 2024

But Hugh wasn’t the only prolific audience member that Taylor made a big impression on.

After Prince William chose to spend his birthday with his sons, Princes George and Louis, and daughter, Princess Charlotte (and was caught on camera dancing to Shake It Off), the royals were seen posing for a backstage photo with Taylor and Travis.

Sharing the group selfie on Instagram, the I Knew You Were Trouble singer wrote: “Happy Bday M8! London shows are off to a splendid start.”

Following her three nights at Wembley, Taylor will now take the Eras tour across more of Europe, with shows scheduled in Ireland, The Netherlands, Switzerland, Italy, Germany, Poland and Austria in the coming weeks.

