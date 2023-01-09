'I P***ed My Pants On Stage': Hugh Jackman Gets Candid About His 'Most Embarrassing Moment'

Hugh Jackman Isaiah Trickey via Getty Images

Hugh Jackman has shared an embarrassing anecdote from the early years of his career, admitting he once wet himself while performing on stage.

Back in the mid-90s, the Wolverine actor played the villainous Gaston in an Australian production of Disney’s Beauty And The Beast.

Around this time, Hugh was told by doctors that he was dehydrated, so had taken to overcompensating when it came to drinking water.

And… well, we’ll just let him tell it himself, shall we?

“I pissed my pants on stage,” he told British Vogue when asked for his “most embarrassing moment on set”.

Hugh continued: “It’s the doozy of all doozies. The doctor told me I was dehydrated so, following direction, I drank so much water that by the time I was doing this number – in red tights, as Gaston in Beauty And The Beast – I basically had a choice of pissing my pants or not singing.”

After stepping away from the character of Wolverine for good in 2017, Hugh recently announced he’d be reprising the role for one last outing in a new Deadpool film, which would see him starring opposite his long-term media frenemy, Ryan Reynolds.

Just last week, Hugh made headlines when he shared his thoughts on the fact that one of Ryan’s songs from the film Spirited has been shortlisted for an Academy Award.

But don’t get me wrong … pic.twitter.com/8ymOYUOq9m — Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) January 4, 2023

“I just heard the Academy has shortlisted Good Afternoon in the Best Song category,” he said in a video posted on social media.

“Now, Ryan Reynolds getting a nomination in the Best Song category would make the next year of my life insufferable. Please, please, from the bottom of my heart, do not validate Ryan Reynolds in this way.”