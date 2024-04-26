Humza Yousaf Will 'Come Out Fighting' In Bid To Save His Job, Says Stephen Flynn

Humza Yousaf announces he has ditched the Greens. Jeff J Mitchell via Getty Images

Humza Yousaf will “come out fighting” to save his job as Scottish first minister, the SNP’s Westminster leader has declared.

Stephen Flynn said he will stand “shoulder to shoulder” with Yousaf, who faces a vote of no confidence at Holyrood next week.

His leadership was plunged into crisis yesterday after he ended the SNP’s tie-up with the Green Party at the Scottish Parliament.

The Greens said they would support a motion of no confidence in Yousaf tabled by Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross.

That has left the first minister relying on the backing of Ash Regan - who defected from the SNP to the Alba Party last year - to save his job.

Amid speculation that Yousaf could resign before next week’s vote, Flynn told BBC Radio 4′s Today programme: “I spoke to the first minister last night shortly after we’d put our own kids to bed and he’s going to come out fighting.

“He’s going to come out fighting because he believes in his priorities for the people and he believes in representing the public to the best of his ability and that means ensuring that the Scottish government is delivering for them.

“I’m very keen to hear what he has to say and I’m going to be standing shoulder to shoulder beside him as he seeks to convince others in Holyrood that he’s the right person to take our country forward.”

Asked if Yousaf would quit if he lost the confidence vote, Flynn said: “24 hours is a long time in politics, a week is an even longer time in politics.

“There’s a lot of water to flow under the bridge over the coming days. There’s a lot of discussions to be had, there’s going to be a lot of time for reflection for many of the main parties within this.

“I would still be confident that once people have heard what the first minister has to say that they can be convinced that he is indeed the right man to remain as first minister and to focus on the public’s priorities.”