Hunt For Attacker Who Slashed Woman's Bottom As She Entered Her Flat

A hunt has been launched for a man who slashed a woman across the bottom with a “sharp object” as she tried to enter her flat.

Met Police officers released CCTV footage of the incident in a bid to trace the person responsible for what they believe was a random attack.

The incident happened on Sunday, October 28 at about 8.45pm in Westminster, as the victim, who is in her 20s, was attempting to enter her home on Craven Terrace.

She was left with a wound which needed medical treatment in hospital.

The alleged attacker is believed to be of medium-to-tall build and was wearing a large jacket and a hat at the time of the assault.

Detective Constable Yousuf Bhamjee said: “This assault has had a significant impact on the victim. I am appealing for anyone with information to get in touch with us.”

Witnesses can call the force on 020 7321 7620.