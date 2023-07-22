Hunter Biden's Attorney Files Ethics Complaint Against Marjorie Taylor Greene

Lowell, in the letter to the Office of Congressional Ethics, wrote that it previously contacted the office over Greene’s defamatory statements and “bizarre dissemination of conspiracy theories” toward Hunter Biden, adding that she “lowered herself and by extension the entire House ... to a new level of abhorrent behavior” with her actions at Wednesday’s hearing.

Greene displayed the sexually explicit images at a hearing where Internal Revenue Service whistleblowers made claims that the Justice Department interfered in an investigation into Hunter Biden’s taxes. Biden recently reached a deal to plead guilty to two misdemeanor tax charges.

Several Democrats have since taken aim at Greene for showing the series of nude photos, including Representatives Robert Garcia and Jamie Raskin, a ranking Democrat on the oversight committee who told The Washington Post that the display was “completely irrelevant” to the hearing.

The attorney claimed that Greene violated House ethics rules along with standards of official conduct at the hearing, calling for the office to “promptly and decisively condemn and discipline” Greene.

“While the faces of other individuals in the photographs were blocked with black boxes, Ms. Greene (or her staff) took great care to ensure Mr. Biden’s face was not blurred for the American public,” argued Lowell, who noted that Greene suggested without evidence that her posters showed Biden “making pornography.”

“None of her actions or statements could possibly be deemed to be part of any legitimate legislative activity, as is clear from both the content of her statements and her conduct and the forums she uses to spew her unhinged rhetoric.”

Rep. Marjorie Taylor-Greene (R-Ga.) prepares to hold up explicit images and an airline confirmation made by Hunter Biden during a House Oversight and Accountability Committee hearing on Wednesday. Hunter Biden's attorney has since called on the Office of Congressional Ethics to “promptly and decisively condemn and discipline” Greene over the naked picture showcase. AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough

Lowell also slammed Greene’s posts on social media in the days since the hearing, noting that she’s shared clips of herself holding the naked pictures and distributed a link to a video with the images through her fundraising email.

The attorney also suggested that Greene’s actions may have violated federal, District of Columbia and Georgia laws, as well.