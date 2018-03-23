I’ve been contributing some work recently to an upcoming book, all about Suffolk chefs and their favourite producers. One of the chapters features Stephen David and his friend and fellow forager Jon Tyler. Stephen was cooking wild rabbit on an open fire (and under it, baked in a fire pit) and he had an oven-ready bunny going begging.

I never say no to a free meal. Inspired both by the day and by a conversation I had with Jon, I decided to cook it alla cacciatore, supposedly the way Italian hunters traditionally cooked up their game. Presumably they would have built a campfire, too. My outdoor skills being limited, I used my stove.

There are almost as many different versions of this as there are Italian cooks, so this is my interpretation. Jon had foraged a bagful of Jelly Ear fungus but they all went in Stephen’s stew, so I chucked a few chestnut mushrooms into mine. If you have them, black olives and sun dried tomatoes give it a bit extra umami oomph. And if you don’t have wild rabbit, use chicken thighs or farmed rabbit, and adjust the cooking times downwards.

I served this with polenta, with a good dollop of butter and Parmesan stirred in to placate my husband, who is lukewarm about the stuff. He doesn’t like pasta either (although he has many redeeming features) but it would also be good with tagliatelle.

Hunter’s Rabbit (serves 4)