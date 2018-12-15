Hurry Up: These Are The Last Dates To Post Your Cards Before Christmas

Sending a Christmas card is one of the cheapest ways to spread festive cheer. No matter how digital our lives may be, receiving a handwritten card is a festive tradition we’ll never get bored of.
But as the 25th December draws nearer, you’re running out of time to make the postage cutoff. Rather than risk them arriving too late, these are the dates you need to know.
Royal Mail’s latest posting dates for Christmas delivery in the UK are:
18th December for second class post
20th December for first class post
21st December for tracked 24 hours post
22nd December for special delivery (to guarantee delivery on Christmas Eve)
Royal Mail don’t deliver from Christmas Eve to Boxing day, and normal postage service resumes on 27th December until New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, when there are no deliveries or collections.