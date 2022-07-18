Hydrow Indoor rowing targets a range of muscle groups in a low-impact way to help you avoid injury.

Summer 2022 has arrived and it’s the perfect time to switch up your workout routine and try something new. Something unexpected… like getting on the crystal-clear waters of Lake Lucerne, Switzerland, surrounded by stunning mountain vistas (you may even spot a swan paddling nearby), all while burning hundreds of calories and using muscles you didn’t know you had.

That’s just one of thousands of adventures you can expect from the high-tech Hydrow, an immersive rowing machine that gives you a full-body workout… and then some.

If you’re looking to shake up your running and cycling routine, indoor rowing is considered the ultimate cross-training activity, targeting 86% of major muscle groups in a low-impact way to help you avoid injury. Working out with Hydrow affords the ultimate escapism – without the hassle of remembering your passport. Or moving beyond your living room.

Hydrow Summer is the perfect time to switch up your workout routine.

Hydrow’s Live Outdoor Reality™ is a cure for wanderlust as much as a workout, transporting you to stunning waterways around the globe. The immersive workout lands you smack in the middle of nature’s most captivating sights and sounds. Take it all in.

Elite athlete instructors, including national champions and Olympians, are your tour guides as you propel your way down the California coastline, meditate in Seville along the Guadalquivir River, wave to dolphins in the Scottish Highlands and race your boat across the Thames. Each workout is filmed from the rower’s perspective, bringing the stunning panoramas you’d see out on the water straight into your living room.

Not only does the Hydrow rower work 86% of major muscle groups – arms, legs, back, glutes and core – combining cardio and strength training in one, it will also take you on thousands of water-based adventures thanks to immersive Live Outdoor Reality™ tech. Plus, the computer-controlled, electromagnetic, silent drag mechanism ensures users feel like they’re really rowing on water.

Hydrow Indoor rowing is considered the ultimate cross-training activity!

With over 4,000 live and on-demand workouts (including Pilates, yoga and strength training, in addition to rowing), Hydrow embodies “anytime, anywhere” convenience but offers something most home fitness equipment cannot: the feeling of being out in nature.

Nature-based workouts offer calming mental health benefits and Hydrow’s state-of-the-art Live Outdoor Reality™ tech puts you right out there on the water, so you can spot inquisitive sea creatures as you exercise and listen to the sound of your oars hitting the water. The workout library also includes Hydrow Journeys, which give you the opportunity to row through different scenic locations without the guidance of an Athlete and at your own pace. This multisensory home workout experience is brought to you via a 22” touchscreen, with front-facing speakers and the option to connect your Bluetooth headphones.

One swipe of your finger changes the electro-magnetic resistance from the feeling of a single scull, an eight-person boat, or a traditional rower. – perfect for those looking to enjoy additional benefits of the rowing experience, like the camaraderie that comes with being part of a team.

Hydrow There’s a huge range of classes to suit all skill levels and fitness needs, like scenic rows on picturesque lakes.

Inclusivity is a core component of the Hydrow experience. Since rowing is a low-impact workout you can learn in minutes, the whole family can get involved. One monthly membership allows you to create unlimited profiles on Hydrow.

There’s a huge range of workouts to suit all skill levels and fitness needs. Hydrow workouts are broken up into Breathe, Sweat and Drive categories, which last between 10 and 45 minutes and range from a sustained cardio rhythm of 20-odd strokes per minute through to an intensive, HIIT-style workout where you’re driving towards as many as 32 strokes a minute. Whether you choose Drive, Sweat or Breathe (the style favoured by athletes training for the Olympics) for your next workout, you’ll be strengthening and challenging your muscles and endurance, whether you’re working on increasing your anaerobic capacity or developing your aerobic endurance.

On-the-Mat options increase strength and flexibility beyond the rower, and work as standalone workouts or complements to your rowing regime. As technique is key, there are also multiple introductory workouts to choose from and an optional beginners training camp to ensure you get up to speed quickly, and feel comfortable and confident.

All Hydrow workouts are available on the rower itself and the Hydrow app, so you can access your library from anywhere. The Hydrow app also gives you the chance to connect with the global Hydrow community, sharing tips, support, and of course challenging each other on the leaderboard.

