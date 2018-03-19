I Am A Syrian Refugee; This Is How I Made It To Greece

This is Mohammad’s story. In a series of blogs this week he will be talking us through his journey from Syria to Greece and the difficulties he faced along the way.

My name is Mohammad, I was born in 1972 in Lattakia city, Syria and I studied to become an electrical engineer.

I became disabled at six months after doctors gave me the wrong injection because of a high fever and I’ve been in a wheelchair ever since. During my childhood I was a clever little boy, and everybody loved me.

In the 1980s there was a civil war in Syria, similar to the war nowadays. My big brother Akram and my father were arrested by the Syrian police. After six months my father was released from prison but he had a liver pain and bone problems. After four years of medical treatments and numerous visits to the hospital, he died. We hadn’t heard anything about my brother until one day in 1994 a prisoner from the same prison told us that my brother was killed in Palmyra prison during the famous massacre there, a killing allegedly organised by Rifaat al-Assad, Hafiz‘s brother.

When I was fourteen years old my dad died. Three years later my mother followed him. From that moment onwards, I was alone in the wild world and that pushed me to work as a teacher. So, alongside studying, I was teaching Maths and English. After graduating from university as an engineer, I turned to teaching because I had my own small project: a small institute for students aged thirteen to seventeen.

SUBSCRIBE AND FOLLOW NEWS Get top stories and blog posts emailed to me each day. Newsletters may offer personalized content or advertisements. Learn more Newsletter Please enter a valid email address Thank you for signing up! You should receive an email to confirm your subscription shortly. There was a problem processing your signup; please try again later Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

Podcast

Snapchat

Google+

Pinterest

CLOSE

In 2006 I married my wife, who was studying economics and business. We were a happy couple living a simple and great life. Together we formed a family with two marvellous daughters, Abir and Alma. Abir is twelve years old now and Alma is ten. We were a joyful family and everything was great; we celebrated and shared our special moments together as every other family: birthdays, Eid and New Year Eves.