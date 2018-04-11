I Am 'Most Me' When I Am In Armour, Jousting On A Horse

I didn’t see real-life sport jousting until I was 37, at a festival in the Blue Mountains, west of Sydney. I was instantly attracted to the sport and immediately inquired about learning. However, it took a short while to find a jouster who was prepared to teach me. The first people I approached just walked away, but I was determined to learn, no matter what.

I had to drive 250kms each way to go to each jousting lesson, but even if it was 1000kms I would have driven without hesitation. Somehow I knew that jousting was my passion and I was totally absorbed in focusing my life around learning the sport and it still consumes me today – 10 years later.

I work in education full time. Jousting is a sport, rather than a full-time profession. However, I have made massive changes to my educational career in order to pursue my dream of jousting internationally.

I left Australia in mid-2016 to move closer to Europe in order to joust more regularly. This meant leaving a leadership job, to go back to the classroom at a school in Muscat, Oman. Despite the drop in job role status and pay, it was worth it to be closer to Europe to be able to joust more often.

I will start my next job in August 2018 as principal of a British school in Cairo. This is another four hours closer to Europe, which makes taking small trips to tournaments much more feasible than when I was in Australia. By taking this position, I can keep up with my interest in educational leadership as well as jousting in Europe.

Since 2010 I have been jousting internationally, with one to three international trips per year to joust overseas. This took an enormous financial commitment. When I lived in Australia I invested all my money and long service leave to travel internationally each year on jousting tours in New Zealand, USA, Canada, France, England, Finland, Belgium, Denmark, Poland, Sweden and France. I invested a lot of money in myself to be recognised on the international jousting circuit. It paid off as I had a number of significant wins at international tournaments in both hemispheres, which helped me build a solid and positive reputation as a quality jouster.