I Asked My Husband To Pay Me My Hourly Rate To Clean The Home, Am I Wrong?

On Reddit this week, there was a story combining two of the biggest things couples often argue over: money and chores.

Reddit user /r/Maleficent-Credit202 took to the AmITheAsshole subreddit to discuss her current dilemma with her husband after returning to a messy home from a trip.

Advertisement

She said: “I am a Steamfitter. But I’ve been at it for a while and I’m in supervision. With bonuses and incentives but not counting benefits I earn over $100 an hour.

“I also work out of town. I started doing that once the kids were old enough to take care of themselves with their dad at home. So when my youngest was in middle school and the oldest was a junior in high school.”

Seems fair.

She went on to say that they’re managing to save a lot of money and as a couple, are doing well financially.

However, one of her expenses caused a rift between her and her husband.

“He is upset with me and says that I’m being financially manipulative”

After coming home from a trip, the user found that the house was messy and unclean. She said: “I hated coming home to a mess. It caused a few fights because it was like they expected me to come home and clean up after them.”

Advertisement

Her solution was simple: hire a cleaner. A solution that, she thought, was a good one for everybody. She said: “Having her is fantastic. I come home to a clean house and I am happier. My kids have more time to study and do extracurriculars. They still have chores and they are still expected to clean up after themselves.”

However, her husband wants her to cut back on the service when she’s home, and thinks that she should do more housework herself. She added that she works 14 days in a row, often 13 hour days, so of course the idea of cleaning the house on her days off isn’t exactly appealing.

So, in response, she offered him two options:

They got rid of the service completely and her husband and children needed to ensure the home was clean for her coming home He could pay her hourly rate to clean the home on her days off

Honestly? Seems fair.

She added: “He is upset with me and sys that I’m being financially manipulative. I think if he and the kids actually did what they are supposed to do when I’m away none of this would be an issue.”

Well, exactly!

As commenter /u/Born-Horror-5049 said: “He’s free to clean the house he lives in.”