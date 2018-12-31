When it comes to alcohol, we’ve never been so great at moderation. Whether as a teenager, student or (ahem) rather later in life, it’s easy for one drink to lead to another – and don’t even get us started on shots. To celebrate New Year’s Eve and our inevitable hangovers, we asked people to share the one alcohol they can no longer drink, that nemesis spirit or liquor that brings back all the bad feelings. And then some. Which one is yours?

Rawpixel via Getty Images

Baileys “The drink I decided to get drunk on for the first time – aged 14 – was Baileys, probably because my then-boyfriend had stolen it from his mum’s Christmas stash. It was so creamy and delicious, I drank the whole bottle with a straw over the course of an evening at a friend’s house party. I then spent the next half of the night throwing it back up. Now, I can’t even smell it without retching.” Cider “I can no longer smell, be near and certainly not drink cider following an incident on a golf course. We used to hang around on the greens drinking beer, as you do as a bored teen. One summer’s evening I cunningly thought I’d swap my last beer for a friend’s litre bottle of Strongbow, with predictable results. I still can’t smell Strongbow without smelling sick 20 years later. No Strongbow for me or indeed any other cider, ever. A shame with all those lovely craft ciders now.” Sambuca “I never really liked Sambuca (even the smell of aniseed makes my stomach turn a little) but the occasion that really sealed the deal was in October 2009. I was at a house party in my freshers year at the University of Sheffield and someone I knew vaguely from my history lectures had tied me to an office chair (yes, the spinning type) with gaffa tape and spun me around forcing me to drink sambuca as I went. I have never been so sick and so violently dizzy. I was in bed by 8.30 and I haven’t touched a drop since. Students, eh.” [Read More: When Does Social Drinking Become ‘Problem Drinking’?]

Rawpixel via Getty Images