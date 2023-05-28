25 Spot-On Tweets That Prove I Kissed A Boy Is The Joyful, Gloriously Gay Show We've Long Needed

It’s actually quite mad that in 2023, the UK has only just begun airing its first gay dating show.
But while it’s certainly been a long time coming, I Kissed A Boy has proved to be a breath of fresh air, and many queer people are finally seeing themselves represented in the reality dating genre.
Since its debut in mid-May, the BBC show – which is fronted by LGBTQ+ ally and pop legend Dannii Minogue – has prompted lots of chatter on social media, which perfectly sum up why it’s the joyful and gloriously gay show we’ve long needed...
Advertisement
It is literal proof that representation matters...
Getting Dannii Minogue to host it was a stroke of genius...
And we thank her for bringing the word “masseria” into our lives...
Advertisement
There’s also a lot of love for the show’s resident housekeeper...
The show is portraying actual conversations and experiences that happen within the community...
Advertisement
And yes, even a few choice topics we hardly ever hear mentioned on other shows...
The soundtrack is 10/10, and whoever is doing it needs a raise...
This suggestion needs to happen for series two...
Advertisement
And with Kylie having just released the song of the summer, the chokehold the Minogue sisters have on the community right now is real...
I Kissed A Boy proves a point to that other dating show, whose bosses once referred to the inclusion of LGBTQ+ people as posing a “logistical difficulty” to its format...
In fact, it could probably learn a thing or two from I Kissed A Boy...
Quite why I Kissed A Boy is only running for eight episodes is a real travesty, tbh...
Of course, I Kissed A Boy is not perfect – we still need lesbian, bisexual and trans representation on these dating shows...
And this is also something to consider if there’s another series, too...
We need this spin-off...
And we’d eat this Dannii-centred show up as well, if the commissioners just happen to be reading this...
Advertisement
Two new episodes of I Kissed A Boy drop each Sunday on BBC iPlayer, also airing on Sunday and Monday at 9pm on BBC Three.