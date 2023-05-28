25 Spot-On Tweets That Prove I Kissed A Boy Is The Joyful, Gloriously Gay Show We've Long Needed

I Kissed A Boy has become a big hit with viewers since its debut BBC/Two Four

It’s actually quite mad that in 2023, the UK has only just begun airing its first gay dating show.

But while it’s certainly been a long time coming, I Kissed A Boy has proved to be a breath of fresh air, and many queer people are finally seeing themselves represented in the reality dating genre.

Since its debut in mid-May, the BBC show – which is fronted by LGBTQ+ ally and pop legend Dannii Minogue – has prompted lots of chatter on social media, which perfectly sum up why it’s the joyful and gloriously gay show we’ve long needed...

Advertisement

It is literal proof that representation matters...

I'm SO happy (and a little envious) that kids today get to have a dating show like I kissed a boy to watch. It's just so NICE to have the representation on tv and have it feel SO normalised. I may or may be having a little cry rn . Good job BBC!!! #IKissedABoy — charlie (@charliejxcob) May 16, 2023

Started watching I Kissed a Boy @bbcthree this eve. A REVELATION. Refreshingly honest representation of queer men on television. Right balance of hilarity and drama. And @DanniiMinogue is just PERFECT! 🤩 finally a dating show that clicks in a way no others have before! 🏳️🌈 pic.twitter.com/yTmMH31DyS — Brett Harris (@brettttles) May 17, 2023

Getting Dannii Minogue to host it was a stroke of genius...

Thoroughly enjoying I Kissed A Boy: a lovely gay reality show you can switch your brain off for. And Dannii Minogue takes Claudia Winkleman’s mantle for ‘camp icon turns up on show to be camp in a camp outfit for a few minutes at a time then leaves’ perfectly! — Rhys (@rhysrmann) May 22, 2023

And we thank her for bringing the word “masseria” into our lives...

I'm loving I Kissed a Boy, most of the people on there seem so nice and fun. Call me uncultured but I've never heard the word masseria before and I think it makes the show 100x more camp when someone says it — AND IM VICTORIA MALCOLM (@fagfetchd) May 21, 2023

Advertisement

Dannii whenever she says the word masseria pic.twitter.com/1Pt2UX71gN — AND IM VICTORIA MALCOLM (@fagfetchd) May 21, 2023

There’s also a lot of love for the show’s resident housekeeper...

not the sexy Italian housekeeper in I Kissed A Boy being Dannii Minogue's eyes and ears on the ground... camp!!! pic.twitter.com/BM3qcSBrg9 — J. William James (@JWilliamJames) May 16, 2023

The show is portraying actual conversations and experiences that happen within the community...

Started I Kissed A Boy and actually really enjoying the mix of boys and the openness and frankly just seeing normal gay conversations, humour and flirting and kissing on tv! Needed for sure! #IKissedABoy — Benj (@BenjaBitch) May 14, 2023

#IKissedABoy is ground breaking telly. Whilst entertaining and funny, it touches on real subjects and real lives that as members of the LGBTQ+ community we all face, but have yet to say it. This is a show everyone should be watching. And Amen to Ollie. — Adam Bysouth 📺🎢🌈 (@AdamBysouth) May 16, 2023

I Kissed a Boy, what a beautiful bit of TV. The UK’s first gay dating show, it feels real and genuine.



Especially Ollie talking about how toxic the LGBTQ+ community can be.



A dating show, i can finally relate too and honestly enjoy.#IKissedABoy @BBCiPlayer pic.twitter.com/aiKG7P3LQl — Billy (@billyomalley13) May 15, 2023

Advertisement

And yes, even a few choice topics we hardly ever hear mentioned on other shows...

And Yes, “Friends who douche together, Stay together!” 🌈🤣😱 #IKissedABoy pic.twitter.com/1r3umfuPHG — Vitor Moreira - I Kissed A Boy (@TheFlyLifeOfV) May 25, 2023

Truth is that age gap relationships are very common in the gay community and enjoying sex clubs, cruising and gay saunas is too. 🥸The difference between myself and other gay/bi guys… is that I am proud to admit that I am a big fan of it all ❤️#IKissedABoy pic.twitter.com/Hnj1u8oIPB — Vitor Moreira - I Kissed A Boy (@TheFlyLifeOfV) May 23, 2023

The soundtrack is 10/10, and whoever is doing it needs a raise...

Not even 15 minutes into the first episode of I Kissed A Boy and oh my god the soundtrack!!! — blake (@blake2108) May 17, 2023

today is sponsored by @mtthwhgn's playlist of all the songs in I Kissed A Boy https://t.co/gQP2lgULGE — Shaun Kitchener (@ShaunKitchener) May 15, 2023

This suggestion needs to happen for series two...

I Kissed a Boy missing a golden opportunity on that chemistry test by not making them choose between Dannii and Kylie. Would truly have caused unmitigated, disco tinged chaos. Countries have gone to war over less. — Matthew (@MatthewClark4) May 22, 2023

Advertisement

And with Kylie having just released the song of the summer, the chokehold the Minogue sisters have on the community right now is real...

between releasing padam padam and presenting I kissed a boy, kylie & danni minogue currently have the homosexuals by the throat rn. iconique x pic.twitter.com/Znr8FsHDcu — 𝑆𝐼𝐴𝑁 𝑇𝐻𝑌𝑀𝐸𝑆 🥂 (@SianThymes) May 25, 2023

Between Kylie dropping Padam Padam and Dannii bringing us I Kissed A Boy, we are blessed to be living through Minogue May 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/RtaCny1H7X — Ryan *Arthur & Teddy Are Coming Out* Love (@RyanJL) May 22, 2023

Between ‘Padam’ and ‘I Kissed a Boy’ I’m delighted to have the Minogue sisters’ stiletto heels on my neck for the rest of the summer. — Sam Holton Bradley (@SamHoltonBradl1) May 23, 2023

I Kissed A Boy proves a point to that other dating show, whose bosses once referred to the inclusion of LGBTQ+ people as posing a “logistical difficulty” to its format...

Oh god, they've done a straight version of I Kissed A Boy? How's that going to work... https://t.co/utEw06GfCm — Joe Nockles (@JoeNockles) May 25, 2023

In fact, it could probably learn a thing or two from I Kissed A Boy...

Love Island should take a leaf out of I Kissed A Boy in terms of different body types and ethnicity. After last series it’s all just becoming a little stale. — Tom 🏳️🌈 (@Thomassliney_) May 24, 2023

I've never been a big love island fan for the sole reason it just felt lazily exclusionary but I Kissed A Boy firmly reignited that cosy reality TV part of my brain. It's harmless, fun and genuinely exciting to see queer romance like this on the box. Also Danni Mingoue! — Jamie Windust (@jamie_windust) May 16, 2023

Quite why I Kissed A Boy is only running for eight episodes is a real travesty, tbh...

Fuming that I Kissed A Boy is only twice a week for 4 weeks while Love Island is daily for 2 months 😤 — Billy W (@Billy_W94) May 21, 2023

Of course, I Kissed A Boy is not perfect – we still need lesbian, bisexual and trans representation on these dating shows...

Started watching I kissed a boy... patiently waiting for the lesbian version #IKissedABoy — Meg (@Meg_f92) May 15, 2023

And this is also something to consider if there’s another series, too...

Feel like there’s so much london centricness about I Kissed A Boy that is actually doing my head in a bit. Pretty much everyone is london based and I feel like a lot of them give the energy of “the london gay scene is the ONLY scene” — Harrison Brocklehurst (@harrisonjbrock) May 21, 2023

We need this spin-off...

BBC Three missed a trick not doing "I Kissed a Boy: Unseen Bits" where it’s just an hour of the gays asking Dannii Minogue what it was like to meet Holly Jervis — tina biscuits🍪 (@BRATTYBARBl) May 23, 2023

And we’d eat this Dannii-centred show up as well, if the commissioners just happen to be reading this...

My favourite thing about I Kissed A Boy is imagining Dannii spending her days wandering round Tuscany drinking wine while the gays do all the drama. — Scott (@merseytart) May 23, 2023

Advertisement