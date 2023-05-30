Gutted About I Kissed A Boy Coming To An End? Well, The BBC Just Threw Fans A Lifeline

I Kissed A Boy is almost over – but one last episode has just been announced BBC/Two Four

If you’re anything like us, you’ll have spent the last three weeks glued to all of the action from inside the masseria (and, indeed, learning exactly what a masseria is) in BBC Three’s new reality show sensation I Kissed A Boy.

Unfortunately, the inaugural season of I Kissed A Boy is almost over, with the final two episodes set to drop over the weekend.

Fear not, though, because the BBC has now thrown fans a lifeline.

On Tuesday morning, it was revealed that the cast would be coming together for one very special episode of I Kissed A Boy: The Reunion.

Yes, Dannii Minogue and the whole cast will be back to pick apart the events of the past eight episodes in front of a live studio audience.

Dannii Minogue in front of the "big gay olive tree of truth" BBC/Two Four

The Australian pop star will apparently be delving into the cast’s “love lives”, “newfound fame” and “any lingering chemistry” they might have with their co-stars.

For the uninitiated, the premise of I Kissed A Boy sees a group of single gay men each being paired up by producers, and immediately sharing a smooch upon meeting one another.

I Kissed A Boy faves Gareth and Subomi BBC/Two Four

After being put through their paces in “chemistry tests” (that we’re sure were in no way inspired by anything ITV2 has ever shown before, we don’t know what you’re talking about), the residents of the masseria (definitely not a villa, nope, not a villa) are then given the option of sticking with their original partners or matching with someone new by locking lips with them.