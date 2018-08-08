Mum's Heart-Wrenching Poem About Childhood Cancer And Chemo Will Bring You To Tears

A mum has written a poignant poem about what life is like when your child has cancer, which has helped other parents feel less alone in their struggles.

Sam Wiggins, 39, from Somerset, wrote the piece when her son Talisein was undergoing chemotherapy for a rare form of cancer called langerhans cell histiocytosis (LCH) which he was diagnosed with in 2017.

“He was six when he was diagnosed, he’s now seven,” Sam told HuffPost UK. “He is an identical twin, so he’s had to spend lots of time away from his twin, who until he became poorly, he had never been apart from.”

The mum-of-seven, who works part-time at Co-op and runs her own business making weighted blankets and special needs clothing, shared the poem in a support group on Facebook and swiftly found it resonated with other parents.

“Being told your child has cancer is the worst thing I think a parent can ever be told,” she said. “Second to there’s nothing they can do.”