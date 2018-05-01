I Think I Witnessed The Unravelling Of Humankind At The Self-Service Checkouts

At the risk of sounding like a grumpy uncle, I feel an unpleasant epidemic sweeping the nation. Namely, we all seem hell-bent on ignoring the rest of humankind.

As is the case with many of life’s big moments, it was at the self-service checkouts in Tesco that the realisation really hit me. I’m telling you, those things are a window into the anthropological leanings of mankind. That row of irritating machinery is the watering hole of modern day society.

Picture, if you will, a woman at one such self-service checkout. She’s all paid up and is crouched on the floor packing her scanned items from the bagging area into her rucksack. She’s packing at a truly glacial pace - which is not an uncommon occurrence – but there’s a long queue so she’s getting a few dirty looks. Regardless, she’s hardly committing a crime. If anything, she’s saving a plastic bag by using her own rucksack so she should really be applauded.

But what’s this? A man is on the approach. And he’s starting to use this woman’s checkout, even though she’s still squatting next to it packing her items from the bagging area. I start to slow down myself, fascinated to see what will unfold.

He scans his item - an egg sandwich - and now he’s just standing uncomfortably close to the squatting woman with the egg sandwich in his hand waiting for her to be finished so he can put it in the bagging area (I love saying bagging area). But she’s still going. Very slowly. So the man is just standing there with the egg sandwich in his hand.