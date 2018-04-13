At the end of Year 11, I got a proper say in my education for the first time. For me, the choice was pretty simple: my local sixth form, which offered a small range of A-Levels; or the big FE College, 40 minutes down the road. The local sixth form didn’t offer the course I wanted so it seemed obvious where I would go. Luckily for me, my parents could fork out the £515 for an annual bus pass - I didn’t have to think about it.

For many of my peers, it wasn’t so simple.

That’s because when the government raised the participation age to 18, requiring young people to stay in education or training, they didn’t raise the age of statutory transport subsidies. Essentially, if you couldn’t afford travel post-16, you were left in the hands of squeezed local councils that had no legal obligation to help. For thousands of young people in places like Cornwall, where I grew up, this is a huge problem.

So, what if you’re sick of school and want to get into the world of work? Chances are you’ll take an apprenticeship. But on £3.70-an-hour-exploitation-wages, you can’t expect to be rolling in cash. With no support at all from the Council, bus fares can make a big dent. A standard annual pass from First Kernow costs £950, and that’s just if you’re lucky enough to live on a bus route.

If apprenticeships don’t appeal to you, but you don’t want to do A-levels, a vocational course is your next port of call. In Cornwall, that means one of the big FE Colleges. But again, how are you supposed to get there? The vast majority of college students take the bus, with travel times regularly up to two hours. Faced with unreliable services, long journey times and a £400-£500 bus pass, the nearest FE College can feel a million miles away. And that’s if you’re lucky enough to have a bus stop in your village.

Whatever you decide to do post-16, transport costs are increasingly a consideration. Sixth forms in Cornwall are closing, meaning more students travelling further from home. In this context, we can’t rely on councils to provide transport for students. Cornwall Council recently announced that it’s looking to increase the cost of travel passes from £398 to as high as £600. As you’d expect, this was met by resistance from students and parents. The Council was quick to point out their counterparts in Devon were already far less generous, with a travel pass costing around £530. This year, Devon scrapped its travel pass scheme entirely, with parents and young people expected to make their own arrangements.