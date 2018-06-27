Iain Lee Winds Up In Hospital After Bizarre Owl Attack

The former ‘I’m A Celebrity’ contestants wound up in A&E after a meeting with an owl turned vicious.

Iain tweeted to reveal he might not be able to present his talkRadio show on Tuesday as he had been injured by a bird.

Sorry guys. Not sure I’ll be able to do the show tonight. This is the weirdest thing but...I’ve just been attacked viciously. By an owl. It sounds like a joke but it’s not. Just sitting in A&E with blood everywhere.

He wrote: “Sorry guys. Not sure I’ll be able to do the show tonight. This is the weirdest thing but...I’ve just been attacked viciously. By an owl.

“It sounds like a joke but it’s not. Just sitting in A&E with blood everywhere.”

And for anyone who had doubted Iain, he later tweeted a picture of himself with a massive bandage wrapped around his head outside hospital.

“Ok. The doctors here are incredible,” he said. “I’ve had a tetanus and a few other injections. They GLUED the scratches on my head back together with GLUE. I’m woozy and in shock.”