Ian Hislop Savages ‘Idiot’ Dominic Cummings In Brutal Have Got New For You Take Down

Ian Hislop did not hold back about what he thought of Dominic Cummings’ appearance at the Commons Select Committee on Friday night’s Have I Got News For You. The team captain blasted Boris Johnson’s former chief advisor in a savage take down following the seven hour hearing in which he made explosive claims about the PM and the government’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Ian described Cummings’ appearance as “one of the most disgusting performances in public life.”

Tonight’s #HIGNFY is hosted by @RealDMitchell, with panellists @JaneyGodley and @RevRichardColes joining Ian and Paul. 9pm – BBC One. pic.twitter.com/uHPVcdxRSj — Have I Got News For You (@haveigotnews) May 28, 2021

Other captain Paul Merton said: “Dominic Cummings has been giving evidence, Seven hours’ worth I believe. He made lots of powerful statements and somebody’s lying, somewhere in the middle of all this. Not everybody is telling the truth. ’He’s made various accusations and Boris and Matt Hancock have denied them.” Ian – who was joined by David Mitchell – joked: “It’s good that we’ve got David on tonight, because it’s an episode of Would I Lie To You?’, and the answer is, for everyone… yes they did.” He continued: “He said ‘Boris Johnson is not fit to be Prime Minister.’ Of course he isn’t, he appointed you! That doesn’t take eight hours, does it? “He did that classic thing at the start of saying it’s all everybody else’s fault. Would you believe it? “The government has really handled this very badly… if only there’d been someone at the heart of government who could have said ‘this whole thing is going wrong.’ Maybe an advisor… maybe a senior advisor… “It was one of the most disgusting performances in public life that I can remember.”

BBC/Getty (L-R) Ian Hislop and Dominic Cummings