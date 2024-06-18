Ian McKellen's Team Issues Statement After Actor Is Taken To Hospital Following Fall Off Stage

Sir Ian McKellen at the press night for Player Kings in April Dave Benett via Getty Images

Sir Ian McKellen is expected to make a “speedy and full recovery” after being admitted to hospital on Monday night.

The 85-year-old is currently starring in Player Kings, a new West End adaptation of William Shakespeare’s Henry IV Parts One and Two.

During Monday night’s show, BBC News reported that Sir Ian fell off the front of the stage, and was subsequently taken to hospital.

A spokesperson for the Lord Of The Rings star has since issued a statement, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter, which read: “Thank you to our audience and the general public for their well wishes following Ian’s fall during this evening’s performance of Player Kings.

“Following a scan, the brilliant NHS team have assured us that he will make a speedy and full recovery and Ian is in good spirits.”

The statement also thanked two doctors, Rachel and Lee, who had been in the audience on Monday night, as well as “all the venue staff for their support” after the fall.

While Tuesday night’s performance of Player Kings has been cancelled in order to allow Sir Ian to “rest”, the Oscar nominee and six-time Olivier winner is expected to return to the stage on Wednesday.

The much-loved thespian has worked consistently on stage for the last 60 years.

Sir Ian was last forced to cancel a performance of King Lear five years ago after sustaining a leg injury while running to catch a train.