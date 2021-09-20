Ice-T Pays Tribute To 'Internet Friend' John Challis After Comedy Actor's Death

Ice-T has paid tribute to his “internet friend” John Challis. The Only Fools And Horses star died on Sunday at the age of 79, following what his family described as a long battle with cancer. The US rapper and Law & Order actor had struck up a friendship with John on Twitter in the last few years, and was among the stars to pay their respects online.

NBC via Getty Images Ice-T

The Grammy-winning artist wrote on Twitter: “I just heard John passed away.. He somehow became a Twitter friend. “I’m very sad. Although I never met him in person.. Internet friends can become close.. RIP.”

I just heard John passed away.. He somehow became a Twitter friend.. I’m very sad. Although I never met him in person.. Internet friends can become close.. RIP https://t.co/OubOefVLfr — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) September 19, 2021

Just weeks ago, John – who was best known for his role as Boycie in Only Fools And Horses – had shared his hopes to meet up with Ice-T in person in New York. Ice-T – who stars in Law & Order: Special Victims Unit – had tweeted: “It amazes people that I’m still going strong doing concerts almost every weekend and filming every weekday.. I’ll think about slowin down in about 7 more years when I’m 70. Maybe not… (sic)” John wrote back: “Your body will tell you when to slow down, believe me.Hoping we can meet in NY next year. (sic)”

Mike Marsland via Getty Images John Challis