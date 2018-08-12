Idris Elba Fuels James Bond Role Rumours With Cryptic Tweet

Idris Elba has fuelled speculation about whether he could finally be announced as the next James Bond.
Tweeting on Sunday morning, the actor - who is currently preparing for the release of his directorial debut ‘Yardie’ - posted a selfie alongside the caption: “my name’s Elba, Idris Elba.”
Could this mean he’s landed the job? These fans seriously hope so…
Idris was first linked to the role way back in December 2014, when leaked emails revealed Sony boss Amy Pascal wanted the ‘Luther’ star to play 007.
Talk has been ongoing ever since and Idris admitted he’d want the job, before later claiming his hopes had been dashed.
But earlier this week, director Antoine Fuqua claimed her good friend and ‘Bond’ producer Barbara Broccoli had confided that “it was time” for a black actor to play Bond, sparking speculation over whether Idris might finally get the call.
Daniel Craig is currently gearing up for his final outing as the spy, having previously stated that he wants to go out of the franchise “on a high”.