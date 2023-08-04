The Reason You Should Always Wet Your Toothbrush Before Brushing Your Teeth

ProfessionalStudioImages via Getty Images

Look, wetting your toothbrush before giving your teeth a good old scrub comes naturally to most of us but sometimes, especially if we’ve maybe-accidentally-on-purpose snoozed our alarms one too many times, it’s easier just to stuff it in our mouths as quickly as possible.

Although it’s an easy step to miss during your routine, wetting your toothbrush before you brush your teeth is actually super essential for so many reasons.

“Firstly, wetting the bristles helps distribute toothpaste more effectively, ensuring better coverage across the tooth surface,” Dr Payal Bhalla, Lead Dentist and Clinical Director of Quest Dental says.

Bhalia explains that this results in enhanced cleaning efficiency and a more thorough removal of plaque and debris.

Secondly, wetting your toothbrush will soften the bristles, making the brushing

experience gentler on gums and tooth enamel, reducing the risk of irritation or damage.

Still not convinced that you should be wetting your toothbrush every single time? Here are a few reasons that might make you change your mind.

Toothpaste activation

Wetting the toothbrush activates the toothpaste’s active ingredients,

such as fluoride, which helps to strengthen tooth enamel and protect against tooth decay. Activated toothpaste is more effective in fighting bacteria and removing plaque, ensuring a cleaner and healthier mouth.

Improved toothpaste distribution

Adding some water to your toothbrush helps evenly distribute the toothpaste across the bristles. This ensures that the toothpaste covers a larger surface area on your teeth, maximising its cleaning potential and targeting hard-to-reach areas.

Enhanced cleaning efficacy

The moisture on the bristles can help create a foam when

combined with toothpaste. This foam helps to loosen and lift debris, plaque, and food particles from the teeth, making it easier to remove them during brushing.

Reduced abrasive impact