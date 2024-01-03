If You Clean Mould In Your Home, Experts Have This 1 Warning For You

Over 58% of privately rented homes in England have damp, mould or excessive cold problems.

However, when it comes to tackling mould, we can’t treat it like just another chore. A quick wipe down probably won’t do the trick and if you’re not ensuring that you’re protected, according to the NHS, inhaling or touching mould spores may cause an allergic reaction, such as sneezing, a runny nose, red eyes and skin rash.

How to safely clean black mould

According to Staffordshire Council these are the steps you should take when cleaning mould in the home:

Advertisement

Wear rubber gloves, goggles without ventilation/air holes and a protective mask which covers your nose and mouth

Open windows before, during and after the clean up but close doors tightly to prevent mould spores transferring to other areas of the building

To get rid of mould you can use a vacuum cleaner and empty it afterwards or use a damp cloth that you throw away afterwards. Do not brush the mould as it releases spores into the air that may make cause you breathing problems

Next wipe down affected areas using a mild detergent such as washing up liquid, diluted bleach or a fungicidal wash (always follow the safety instructions on the bottle)

You can also try using tea tree oil, which is a natural antiseptic and disinfectant. Mix three to four drops of tea tree oil with two litres of hot or cold water, spray it onto bad spots and then wipe/rinse it off. Make sure to do a test on a small bit of the fabric/surface beforehand to avoid discoloration

Allow the surface to dry and hoover the room to remove mould spores disturbed and transferred during removal before redecorating using a fungicidal paint or wallpaper paste

How to prevent mould and dampness in the home

According to the experts at ToolStation, the following steps will help you to prevent damp in your home: