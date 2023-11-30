7 Things You Must NEVER Do While Drying Clothes Indoors

Anastasiia Krivenok via Getty Images

Let’s be real – there’s no miserable winter chore quite like trying to get a load of washing to dry indoors.

As temperatures continue to plummet across the UK, many of us have begun drying our clothes indoors and on airers.

Advertisement

However, if not done correctly, this can cause damp and mould in the home which can pose several health risks for families (cheery, we know).

Experts are now encouraging people to space out their clothing on drying racks and use well-ventilated rooms when bringing their laundry indoors – especially if using radiators or heated clothes airers to dry their washing.

Fortunately the pros at Online-Bedrooms.co.uk are on hand to advise us of the seven things we must never do in order to ensure we keep our washing dry and homes mould-free.

Not choosing a well ventilated room

The main thing you need to consider when drying clothes indoors is ventilation. Avoid small rooms and instead consider drying the clothes in the bathroom with an exhaust fan or a utility room with a window as both areas allow for good ventilation.

Advertisement

Not spacing out clothes enough

Cramming in laundry while it is drying could lead to a damp smell so ensure none of the clothes are overlapping one another. Ensuring that all washing is evenly spread out will also speed up the drying process.

Forgetting to do an extra spin on the washing machine

Adding an extra 10-minute spin to the washing machine is considerably cheaper than using the tumble dryer. It will remove extra water build-up meaning not only will the clothes dry quicker, but you won’t be hanging soaking wet clothes in your home.

Relying on radiators

Sticking clothes on radiators and heated airers may seem tempting but when the wet clothes come into contact with the warm heat, it lets off more moisture into the air which could eventually cause dampness and mould.

Not utilising the ‘burrito method’

Another way to soak up excess water is by using the burrito method which involves using a towel to soak up the excess water and moisture from clothing. We’ve got a full guide on how to do it here.

Not using a dehumidifier

Consider using a dehumidifier throughout winter to remove any dampness from the rooms you dry your laundry in.

Advertisement

Avoiding using the outdoors altogether