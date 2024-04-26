If You Have A Glass Shower Door, Glass Experts Have Crucial Advice For You

Shower curtains can be... a deeply personal thing.

For some of us, a brightly-patterned shower curtain can be exactly the thing to make our bathrooms pop as they stand out from standard white showers and sinks.

However, some of us have opted for the more elegant, the arguably harder to clean, glass shower door. It is a simple staple of every minimalist bathroom and, importantly, doesn’t sometimes dip into your bath like shower curtains do.

Advertisement

Or am I just woefully clumsy?

However, there is one issue: they can spontaneously combust.

Why do glass shower doors spontaneously combust?

It sounds like something directly from a 2010′s comedy film but really, they can just explode and it can happen while you’re in the shower or even when you’re not at home.

According to the experts at Me and My Glass: “The glass in shower doors is designed to be incredibly strong and is capable of withstanding hot temperatures and impact.

“However, there are certain things that can cause your glass shower screen to shatter.”

These can include imperfections to the glass itself that occurred during the tempering process, poor installation of the door itself or, most frustratingly, just plain old bad luck.

How to prevent glass shower doors from shattering

While this would make a GREAT story for the grandkids, a glass door smashing in your home is pretty nightmarish.

Advertisement

To avoid it happening to you, Glass.com advise: “Be sure to assess your shower door glass regularly. Check the hardware and frame to make sure fasteners and fittings are secure.

“Also, check the glass edges for chips and cracks that could lead to spontaneous breakage. It’s also important to avoid slamming the shower door and avoid using door handles or towel bars as a safety grip, as that could also put added pressure on a glass door.”