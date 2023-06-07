If You Sleep On Your Right Side, We Have News For You

Tatsiana Volkava via Getty Images

Most of us have a side we prefer to sleep on. Yes, we move around in our sleep but there’s usually that one side that we continuously fall back on.

And if lying on your right side is your fail-safe, you might want to rethink your positioning, as herbal nutrition expert Ali Ramadan (also known as @holisticali) explained on TikTok there are a handful of benefits to sleeping on the left side of your body.

Advertisement

@holisticali Do you sleep on the left side? There are benefits to both right side sleeping and left side sleeping. The research shows it is better for digestive health to sleep on the left side, and for those who have heart failure it is better to sleep on the right side. Sources: https://www.dovepress.com/sleep-positions-and-nocturnal-body-movements-based-on-free-living-acce-peer-reviewed-fulltext-article-NSS https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamainternalmedicine/fullarticle/410292 https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/12801953/ https://medlineplus.gov/ency/patientinstructions/000559.htm https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/12801953/ https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/10445529/ https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/26835867/ https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/8071510/ https://www.sleepfoundation.org/sleeping-positions/side-sleeping https://www.healthline.com/health/healthy-sleep/sleep-effects-digestion https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/19110135/ https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/12535814/ ♬ original sound - Ali Ramadan

According to Heathline, sleeping on your left side is thought to have the most benefits to overall health.

Ramadan explains that “when we sleep on the left side, the stomach and its gastric juices remain lower than the oesophagus” which can help to reduce heartburn and digestive upsets.

“It also reduces pressure on the back and is the ideal way for pregnant women to sleep,” Ramadan says.

Advertisement

Sleeping on this side whilst pregnant can help with blood flow between the heart, foetus, uterus, and kidneys, while taking pressure off the liver.

Generally speaking, it’s better for us to sleep on our left side, especially for people who snore, have acid reflux, have high blood pressure or have digestive issues.

However, there are some benefits to sleeping on your right side, especially for those with heart conditions, who might find it more comfortable.

But if you want to reduce your risk of back pain and get a decent night’s rest, sleeping on your back could be the answer, according to one sleep expert.

Just 10% of people sleep in the optimal position, according to Kiera Pritchard. In comparison, three-quarters (74%) of us are side sleepers while 16% of people are stomach sleepers.

Advertisement

“Sleeping on your back is the most recommended position because the vertebrae in your back can align naturally in a neutral position without any kinks or curves,” says Prichard, who’s working with Eachnight Mattresses.