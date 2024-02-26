The Grim Reason Why You Seriously Need To Check The Expiration Date On Your Lube

For many couples, lube is a sex staple thanks to friction-reducing properties in the product but, really, it can be so much more than that.

According to the sexperts at Condoms UK: “lube has the power to heighten pleasure by introducing a tingling sensation, making intimate touches even more euphoric. Coupled with the smooth and fluid movements it enables, lube significantly increases the chances of reaching orgasm.”

They also added that lube is a key component in tackling vaginal dryness and premature ejaculation.

Of course, it also allows for a world of experimentation with sex toys, anal sex, and longer sex sessions.

But what about when it goes wrong? No, I don’t mean when the penis accidentally slips out and you both laugh it off as if being thrown off your rhythm just as you were approaching climax is totes funny and not incredibly annoying.

No, what happens if your lube is out of date?

The dangers of expired lube

It may not be something that you’ve considered but, actually, lube does expire after three years and if you’re the kind of person that likes to experiment with different kinds of lube, you may not have reached the bottom of the bottle before expiry date.

However, Condoms UK warn, once your lube is expired you have to bin it. Sorry.

This is because using expired lube can lead to some really nasty allergic reactions and infections. The chemicals in lube degrade over time, potentially causing irritants that lead to reactions. Additionally, expired lube can disrupt the body’s optimal pH which increases the risk of yeast infections and bacterial vaginosis.

These allergic reactions to lube may manifest as itching, rash, swelling, hives, burning, and in rare cases, breathing issues and anaphylaxis. Not to mention the increased risk of genital infection and irritation, leading to uncomfortable itching or burning.

Not exactly sexy.

How to know if your lube is expired

Expiry date aside, Condoms UK advise checking your lube for these changes. If you do notice any, your lube may be past its prime: