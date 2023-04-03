If Your Urine Is This Colour, It's Probably Time To See A Doctor

Sirithep Udesanandana / EyeEm via Getty Images

Okay, we’ll admit it, we’re terrible when it comes to drinking enough water. The afternoon headache appears before turning into an unquenchable evening thirst and, just as we’re about to turn to Dr. Google for advice, we realise it’s been god-knows-how-long since we last had a glass of water.

When it comes to knowing whether you’re getting enough water, the colour of your wee is a major giveaway.

But as well as giving away whether you’re actually downing the recommended daily amount of aqua, the colour of your urine can signal underlying health issues you might not be aware of.

Dr Leyla Hannbeck, a pharmacist and CEO of the Association of Independent Multiple Pharmacies, explained to the The Mail that if your urine is a pale, straw colour, you’re onto a winner. This colour of wee means you’re definitely getting enough H20 and you’re healthy.

However, if you spot that your urine is very dark, or even brownish, this could be a cause for concern and indicates you’re not hydrating yourself enough.

Been feeling fatigue and nausea recently? Dr Hannbeck warns that dehydration can cause plenty of issues for you such as fatigue and even nausea.

But on the more extreme end of the scale, dark wee and dehydration can indicate that you might be suffering from jaundice or liver failure.

Don’t panic immediately however, the expert adds: “Orange/brown urine may be caused by anti-inflammatory medication or some chemotherapy drugs.”

If you are drinking next to no water but realise that your urine is still clear, this is also a cause for concern and you should head to your doctor.

She explained: “Drinking too much can dilute the electrolytes, often having clear urine is not a good thing.”

How much water should you drink a day?

The NHS advises drinking six to eight glasses of water throughout the day. To make sure you’re staying hydrated through the day, drink these glasses of water spaced out (no downing pints of water every evening, thank you).

