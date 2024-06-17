If You’re On These Medications, The Heatwave Could Hit You Harder

SimpleImages via Getty Images Woman in sunglasses faces sun and uses spread or hand fan in the summer heat in the city.

It is midway through June and we have had what can only be described as an utterly miserable month for weather here in the UK. In fact, Paramore, who are supporting Taylor Swift on her UK leg of the Eras Tour even said over the weekend: “Summer is missing from the tour, and from the UK.”

Gosh, UK weather, you’re embarrassing us in front of Taylor Swift.

Anyway, thankfully, it looks like summer is finally coming our way, with a heatwave predicted for next week.

While it is finally time to break out the sunnies and sandals, you may want to check your medicine cabinet for medications that can cause overheating.

Medications that can cause overheating

According to the Mental Health Foundation: “One adult in eight receives mental health treatment, with 10.4% [of those] receiving medication and 3% receiving psychological therapy.

“The overlap within the statistics is due to 1.3% of those receiving treatment reporting receiving both medication and psychological therapy.”

Mental health medications fall under a number of different categories including Serotonin Reuptake Inhibitors (SSRIs), Tricyclic Antidepressants (TCAs) Antipsychotic Drugs (ACDs), and beta blockers which are often used to treat anxiety and heart conditions.

All of these medications can cause heat intolerance.

Additionally, blood pressure medications can cause heat intolerance, too. Acocrding to Centers for Disease Control: “Certain combinations of medications, such as the combined use of angiotensin converting enzyme (ACE) inhibitor or an angiotensin II receptor blocker (ARB) with a diuretic, may significantly increase risk of harm from heat exposure.”

How to prevent and treat heat intolerance

Medical News Today recommends these steps:

Avoid direct sunlight. The sun tends to be at its hottest and brightest between 11am and 3pm

Using air conditioning or a fan during the summer months

Drinking plenty of fluids to avoid dehydration

Wearing light-coloured, loose-fitting clothing

Avoid alcohol in hot weather

Take a cool bath or swimming in a pool

Wrap a towel soaked in cold water around the back of the neck

Avoiding strenuous activities during hot weather or in warm rooms