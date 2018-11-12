A 50-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a woman aged 35, police have announced.

The two “were known to each other”, Scotland Yard said.

Police were called to a disturbance at an address in east London at 7.40am on Monday morning and found the woman suffering from an injury to her stomach.

She was pronounced dead in hospital at 11am.

The man was arrested at the scene in Applegarth Drive in Ilford on suspicion of attempted murder.

He was subsequently further arrested for murder and remains in police custody.