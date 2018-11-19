I'm A Celebrity's Anne Hegerty Comes Close To Throwing The Towel In After First Day In Camp

‘The Chase’ star Anne Hegerty is already finding things tough in camp, after a tough first day in the jungle.

As part of the first challenge of the series, Anne was in the passenger seat for the “Hell Holes” trial, which saw her rummaging through enclosed spaces filled with crabs and spiders for tokens using her bare hands.

This was all before she and her fellow competitors had even arrived in camp, and by the time they did, Anne admitted she was not having an easy time getting to grips with her new digs.

As the rest of the campmates began to settle down for the evening, Anne was seen breaking down in tears, admitting to the group she was “really close to saying ‘I can’t do this’”.