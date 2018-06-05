'The Wright Stuff' Cleared By Ofcom Over Anne Hegerty Transgender Comment

Ofcom has ruled they won’t be taking action against ‘The Wright Stuff’, after ‘The Chase’ star Anne Hegerty raised eyebrows with a comment that journalist and LGBT+ activist Paris Lees “used to be a boy”.

The media regulator received two complaints over the comments, which aired in March, during a debate between Anne and Paris about whether the gender pay gap and idea of a “boys’ club” in the corporate world were real.

When Paris suggested that the “boys’ club” argument was valid, Anne declared: “Well, you used to be a boy, you’d know that.”