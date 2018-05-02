‘The Wright Stuff’ Host Matthew Wright Explains His Reason For Quitting The Channel 5 Show

Matthew Wright has revealed his reasons for quitting ‘The Wright Stuff’ after 18 years, explaining his decision during Wednesday’s (2 May) episode.
Channel 5 announced Matthew’s departure a day prior, revealing that the show will carry on airing, potentially under a different name.
Speaking to regular panellist Anne Diamond, he said: “You know better than most, the demands of getting up for a daytime show.”
“I’m not going to equate it with digging roads, which is hard as well,” he continued. “But the old brain! I’m up at three o’clock in the morning these days. I go to bed at half seven. I’ve had 18-and-a-half years of it.
“Mrs Wright, we pass like ships in the night. And you are looking around thinking at some point you have got to have a change.”
Matthew has confirmed he will continue to present ‘The Wright Stuff’ until late June or the start of July, admitting he has “no idea” about what he plans to do after leaving the show.
A former showbiz journalist for The Sun and The Mirror, Matthew began presenting ‘The Wright Stuff’ in 2000.
Over the years, it’s made headlines thanks to a number of surprising live TV moments, including when George Michael phoned in to the show during a discussion about his relationship, David Van Day dumping his then-girlfriend live on television and, of course, numerous prank calls at Matthew’s expense.