I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! will definitely return to Australia for the 2022 series, ITV has confirmed.
The last two years have seen the long-running reality show taking place at Gwyrch Castle in Wales rather than its usual home in the Aussie jungle due to Covid travel restrictions.
In a statement confirming plans for the upcoming season, ITV said on Tuesday: “Returning to its home in Australia after a two-year break, our celebrities will leave their plush pads and luxuries far behind as they spend up to three weeks taking on the Australian jungle with a whole host of surprises created just for them.
“Whoever does end up in the legendary jungle camp will find themselves cut off from the outside world and their fate will be in the hands of viewers who could decide to send them into a dreaded Bushtucker Trial.”
Gwrych Castle later thanked I’m A Celebrity for the “honour” of hosting the reality show.
“As a small charity, we will always be grateful to ITV and I’m A Celebrity for the opportunity to host one of the most watched shows in the UK,” a tweet from the castle’s Twitter account said.
“The show has showcased the true beauty of the Castle to millions of people, and has enabled us to carry out urgent repairs after years of neglect, vandalism and arson.
“We have a huge amount to do to bring the Castle back to its former glory, but we’re excited for the future.
“We will continue to collaborate with ITV and I’m A Celebrity, and we still have many items and set pieces in place from the past the 2 years such as The Clink, the I’m A Celebrity throne, privy and the telephone box.”
Ant and Dec will return to present I’m A Celebrity when the new series launches later this year.
Back in April, it was reported ITV bosses are also planning a stand alone series as an all-stars spin-off featuring some of the most-loved campmates from previous years set to air in early 2023.