Ant and Dec pictured in Wales last year ITV/Shutterstock

The last two years have seen the long-running reality show taking place at Gwyrch Castle in Wales rather than its usual home in the Aussie jungle due to Covid travel restrictions.

Advertisement

In a statement confirming plans for the upcoming season, ITV said on Tuesday: “Returning to its home in Australia after a two-year break, our celebrities will leave their plush pads and luxuries far behind as they spend up to three weeks taking on the Australian jungle with a whole host of surprises created just for them.

“Whoever does end up in the legendary jungle camp will find themselves cut off from the outside world and their fate will be in the hands of viewers who could decide to send them into a dreaded Bushtucker Trial.”

Gwrych Castle later thanked I’m A Celebrity for the “honour” of hosting the reality show.

It was such an honour to host I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! for the last 2 years. As a small charity, we will always be grateful to ITV and I’m A Celebrity for the opportunity to host one of the most watched shows in the UK. pic.twitter.com/tJjRcCNzst — Gwrych Castle (@Gwrych_Castle) August 2, 2022

“As a small charity, we will always be grateful to ITV and I’m A Celebrity for the opportunity to host one of the most watched shows in the UK,” a tweet from the castle’s Twitter account said.

Advertisement

“The show has showcased the true beauty of the Castle to millions of people, and has enabled us to carry out urgent repairs after years of neglect, vandalism and arson.

“We have a huge amount to do to bring the Castle back to its former glory, but we’re excited for the future.

“We will continue to collaborate with ITV and I’m A Celebrity, and we still have many items and set pieces in place from the past the 2 years such as The Clink, the I’m A Celebrity throne, privy and the telephone box.”

Ant and Dec will return to present I’m A Celebrity when the new series launches later this year.