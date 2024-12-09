These I'm A Celebrity Voting Figures Reveal Just How Close This Year's Final Was

This year's I'm A Celebrity finalists Reverend Richard Coles, Danny Jones and Coleen Rooney James Gourley/ITV/Shutterstock

Voting stats for this year’s I’m A Celebrity final have revealed that Danny Jones comfortably won the series.

The following morning, ITV shared a breakdown of the final vote, and it was perhaps closer than you might have thought.

At the time of Reverend Richard’s elimination, the popstar-turned-religious-minister secured 25.18% of the vote, while Danny led the way with 41.36% to Coleen’s 33.47%.

When the vote closed later in the evening, Danny received a total of 55.21%, while Coleen landed a respectable 44.79%.

Danny Jones celebrates being crowned King Of The Jungle James Gourley/ITV/Shutterstock

Speaking on Lorraine the morning after his victory, Danny said the jungle was “the most overwhelming, amazing, rewarding experience I will ever have in my life”.

“There are times where you are talking about some deeper stuff and I didn’t expect to open up like that. I didn’t expect to show my vulnerable side,” he admitted.

“I showed a side that only my nearest and dearest see really. I have been myself and showed everything and I feel really thankful that everyone bothered to vote for me. I feel on top of the world being King of the Jungle.”

Meanwhile, Coleen opened up to Good Morning Britain about her first conversation with husband Wayne since leaving camp.

“He just said how much he missed me, how proud he was, and he said the support back home has been unbelievable,” she shared.

“He just can’t wait to see me and I can’t wait to see him as well.”

'I have learnt to nap, I have never napped in my life!'#ImACeleb runner-up @ColeenRoo reminisces on her time in the jungle and shares what her biggest fear was going on to the show. pic.twitter.com/r6XgG5fwuC — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) December 9, 2024

She also addressed speculation in the tabloid press that she’d already landed a TV deal worth £1 million off the back of her I’m A Celebrity appearance.

“Apart from speaking to Wayne and my boys, I haven’t seen anything and I don’t intend to until I get back into the UK,” she insisted.