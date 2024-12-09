This year's I'm A Celebrity finalists James Gourley/ITV/Shutterstock

I’m A Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here! has crowned its new champion.

On Sunday night, media personality Coleen Rooney, McFly singer Danny Jones and popstar-turned-religious-minister Reverend Richard Coles all went head-to-head in the final public vote of the series.

Reverend Richard landed in third place, while Coleen finished second, meaning Danny was crowned the new King Of The Jungle.

He is the second member of McFly to earn this accolade, after Dougie Poynter earned the same accolade 13 years ago.

Danny Jones celebrates being crowned King Of The Jungle James Gourley/ITV/Shutterstock

The Voice UK coach was moved to tears after being announced as the new I’m A Celebrity winner, saying: “Thank you from the bottom of my heart, I gave my all in there, gave myself, and it’s a lovely feeling to be liked.”

“I’ve had some of the hardest times I’ve ever had, and some of the highest of highs,” he told hosts Ant and Dec, praising his fellow finalists for making it “so easy for us to get through the hard times”.

Meanwhile, Coleen enthused that she “couldn’t have wished for someone better to be in the final with”, adding: “Knowing that I have made it to the final makes me proud. I’m a proud mum, I’m a proud wife, I’m a proud daughter.”

Runner up Coleen Rooney said she was "proud" of her performance in the jungle James Gourley/ITV/Shutterstock