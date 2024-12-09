I’m A Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here! has crowned its new champion.
On Sunday night, media personality Coleen Rooney, McFly singer Danny Jones and popstar-turned-religious-minister Reverend Richard Coles all went head-to-head in the final public vote of the series.
Reverend Richard landed in third place, while Coleen finished second, meaning Danny was crowned the new King Of The Jungle.
He is the second member of McFly to earn this accolade, after Dougie Poynter earned the same accolade 13 years ago.
The Voice UK coach was moved to tears after being announced as the new I’m A Celebrity winner, saying: “Thank you from the bottom of my heart, I gave my all in there, gave myself, and it’s a lovely feeling to be liked.”
“I’ve had some of the hardest times I’ve ever had, and some of the highest of highs,” he told hosts Ant and Dec, praising his fellow finalists for making it “so easy for us to get through the hard times”.
Meanwhile, Coleen enthused that she “couldn’t have wished for someone better to be in the final with”, adding: “Knowing that I have made it to the final makes me proud. I’m a proud mum, I’m a proud wife, I’m a proud daughter.”
Other campmates in 2024 included former Strictly Come Dancing professional Oti Mabuse, social media star GK Barry, Love Island finalist Maura Higgins, presenter Melvin Odoom and N-Dubz performer Tulisa, who chose to return to the UK earlier than planned after admitting she was feeling “overwhelmed” by the media attention brought about by her stint on I’m A Celebrity.
The most recent season of I’m A Celebrity largely went down well with fans of the reality show, after a controversial few series due to the presence of some polarising figures in camp (not least former health secretary Matt Hancock and Reform leader Nigel Farage).