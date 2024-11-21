The Final 2 Stars Taking Part In This Year's Series Of I'm A Celebrity Have Been Revealed

The original 10 stars of I'm A Celebrity 2024 ITV/Shutterstock

The worst-kept secret in telly has finally been confirmed.

Earlier this month, a list of 12 stars rumoured to be taking part in this year’s series of I’m A Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here! was published in the tabloid press.

When the line-up was eventually revealed, however, only 10 of them were on the list, leading people to suspect that Love Island finalist Maura Higgins and popstar-turned-religious-minister Reverend Richard Coles would be joining the show as late additions.

On Wednesday evening, this was revealed to be the case, with Maura and Reverend Richard’s arrivals in camp set to air during Thursday night’s highlights show.

Maura Higgins Yoshitaka Kono/ITV

Maura said of her upcoming stint in the jungle: “This is the only TV show I have ever wanted to do and it’s a real ‘pinch me’ moment.

“I am ready to step outside my comfort zone. I hope I do make myself proud and I am both excited but also very nervous, because I am scared of absolutely everything.

“But I have watched this show for years and it will be nice to get to know Ant and Dec, who I have met on the red carpet before.”

Reverend Richard Coles Yoshitaka Kono/ITV

Reverend Richard added: “It’s a tougher gig being the late entrant as you already have some groups forming.

“And I am nervous of getting in there and not recognising people. You could be talking to the most famous influencer in the world and not know who it is. So that will be tricky.”