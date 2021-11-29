The cast of I'm A Celebrity 2021 via PA Features Archive/Press Association Images

I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! will not air on Monday night, it has been confirmed.

The hit ITV reality series has been off air since Saturday after Storm Arwen caused severe damage to the show’s production base at Gwrych Castle in north Wales.

The celebrities were taken out of the castle over the weekend as the cameras stopped rolling, with the show still unable to return to screens.

Phillip Schofield confirmed that Monday’s episode had also been cancelled during a segment on This Morning, after Saturday and Sunday’s editions were replaced with highlights from previous series.

Gwrych Castle in Abergele is the home of I'm A Celebrity this year I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! via PA Media

I’m A Celebrity hosts Ant and Dec previously said staff were working “round the clock” to get the show back on air.

In a video posted on Twitter on Sunday night, the pair said: “The site was quite badly damaged during the storm and they are in there, working round the clock to try and get it back up and running and up to speed so we can get back on air as quickly as humanly possible.”

📢 More news from the kitchen! The @imacelebrity team are working round the clock to get us back on your tellies ASAP!🤞Meanwhile we hope you’re enjoying a better meal than a crisp sandwich 🥪 pic.twitter.com/IhE3PgONgI — antanddec (@antanddec) November 28, 2021

The campmates are currently back in quarantine to ensure they remain Covid secure, and the conditions for them are the same as they had before entering the castle. They will then be able to return to the site once the whole production is safely re-established.

ITV previously said in a statement: “Whilst we get the production base back up and running after suffering technical issues due to the storm, we have removed the celebrities from the castle.”

Friday’s episode of the ITV series was the first to be pre-recorded due to the weather conditions.

Ant and Dec recorded their links early in the evening as part of “precautionary measures” put in place by ITV following severe storm warnings.

The 21st series has got off to a rocky start as Richard Madeley announced he was leaving the show on Thursday, after he was taken to hospital as a precaution when he fell ill in the early hours of the morning.

The TV star later said he felt “fit as a fiddle” and was “gutted” that Covid restrictions meant he was not able to return.