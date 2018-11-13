Reports that Noel Edmonds will be a late addition to this year’s ‘I’m A Celebrity’ have gone down a storm among fans of the show.

While it was already known that two mystery celebs would be joining the already-confirmed 10 campmates once the upcoming series of ‘I’m A Celebrity’ gets going later this month, The Mirror is now reporting that TV presenter Noel is one of them.

According to the newspaper, ITV was “desperate” to sign up the TV presenter, who is currently embroiled in a legal battle with HBOS, for his first ever reality TV appearance.