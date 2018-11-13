Reports that Noel Edmonds will be a late addition to this year’s ‘I’m A Celebrity’ have gone down a storm among fans of the show.
While it was already known that two mystery celebs would be joining the already-confirmed 10 campmates once the upcoming series of ‘I’m A Celebrity’ gets going later this month, The Mirror is now reporting that TV presenter Noel is one of them.
According to the newspaper, ITV was “desperate” to sign up the TV presenter, who is currently embroiled in a legal battle with HBOS, for his first ever reality TV appearance.
They’ve quoted an insider as saying: “[Noel]’s a huge name to secure and everyone has high hopes he’ll pull in plenty of ratings.”
Rumours about Noel joining the camp as a late entrant have already got viewers on social media talking, with a lot of excitement surrounding his supposed arrival Down Under...
An 'I'm A Celebrity' spokesperson declined to comment when contacted by HuffPost UK.
The initial 10 contestants joining this year’s ‘I’m A Celebrity’ have now been confirmed by ITV, and while nine of them were leaked to the press ahead of time, John Barrowman’s presence on the line-up came as a surprise to fans of the show.
This year’s series marks the first time that Ant McPartlin won’t be appearing on the show, while he continues his hiatus to focus on his ongoing recovery after being arrested for drink-driving earlier this year.
In place of Ant, Holly Willoughby will take over presenting duties for the upcoming run, along with regular host Declan Donnelly.
‘I’m A Celebrity’ launches on Sunday 18 November at 9pm on ITV.