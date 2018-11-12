I’m A Celebrity’s Declan Donnelly Makes Light Of Ant’s Absence In New Promo Photo

Declan Donnelly has joked about co-star Ant McPartlin’s absence, as his new ‘I’m A Celebrity’ press photo has been unveiled.

For the first time, Dec will have a new co-host when ‘I’m A Celebrity’ kicks off next week, with Holly Willoughby stepping into Ant’s shoes as he continues his hiatus from television work.

The first official photo of Dec and Holly has now been unveiled, with the former not being able to resist a joke about his missing pal.

Sharing the photo on their shared Instagram page, Dec noted: “Ant’s looking well don’t you think!? I’m joking of course, Holly and I are looking forward to welcoming you to Australia next Sunday night.”