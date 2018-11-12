I’m A Celebrity’s Declan Donnelly Makes Light Of Ant’s Absence In New Promo Photo

Declan Donnelly has joked about co-star Ant McPartlin’s absence, as his new ‘I’m A Celebrity’ press photo has been unveiled.
For the first time, Dec will have a new co-host when ‘I’m A Celebrity’ kicks off next week, with Holly Willoughby stepping into Ant’s shoes as he continues his hiatus from television work.
The first official photo of Dec and Holly has now been unveiled, with the former not being able to resist a joke about his missing pal.
Sharing the photo on their shared Instagram page, Dec noted: “Ant’s looking well don’t you think!? I’m joking of course, Holly and I are looking forward to welcoming you to Australia next Sunday night.”
Holly was first confirmed for the show back in August, saying at the time: “I couldn’t be more excited to have been asked to stand alongside Dec for the next jungle adventure.
“I love Ant and want to send him my best wishes and support for a continued recovery. These are big shoes, not to fill, but just to keep warm for a little bit...
“When is it a good time to tell Dec I’m scared of everything that moves?!”
Her temporary appointment on the show comes as Ant continues to focus on his recovery, following his arrest for drink-driving earlier this year, which resulted in an £86,000 fine and a driving ban.
Having already missed the last two episodes of ‘Saturday Night Takeaway’ and this year’s ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ live shows, leaving Dec to fly solo for the first time in their joint career, Ant revealed shortly after his sentencing that his hiatus would extend into 2019.
The duo’s rep added: “Neither Ant and Dec nor ITV wanted to compromise the quality of [‘Ant And Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway’] and therefore felt it was better to rest the series next year.
“They will instead bring the show back in 2020, bigger and better than ever.”
The new series of ‘I’m A Celebrity’ launches on Sunday 18 November at 9pm on ITV.