I’m A Chef, This 1 Controversial Ingredient Is Guaranteed To Level Up Your Fish And Chips

According to YouGov, the most famous dish in Britain, as well as being the most popular, is a good old plate of fish and chips.

With that in mind, you’d think we would have perfected this perfectly beige dinner, but, according to one chef, there’s one ingredient missing in standard fish batter that could really level up the dish.

What is that vital ingredient, you ask? Well, it’s another British fave: Marmite!

Chef Sophie Nahmad, from recipe box service Gousto, said: “Marmite adds a subtle, savoury depth to the batter that complements the fish beautifully.

“It’s not overpowering, but it adds a rich umami flavour that’s truly delicious.”

Not only does it add to the flavour, it improves the essential crunch of fish and chips.

“The key to great fish and chips is in the crunch. Marmite helps create a batter that fries up perfectly every time.”

The perfect marmite batter recipe

Nahmad shared her perfect fish and chips recipe for two people, adding that if it’s being cooked for three people, use one and a half for each ingredient and if it’s for four people, it’s double the amounts provided.

Ingredients:

8g Marmite

60g white flour

Salt

15ml red wine vinegar

Method:

Combine 8g of Marmite with 80ml of very cold water in a small bowl, stirring continuously uintil fully combined. This is your Marmite water.

Then, add 60g flour to a separate large bowl with the red wine vinegar, a generous pinch of salt and the Marmite water.

Finally, stir it all together thoroughly until there are no lumps, and voila! You have made Marmite batter.

Gordon Ramsay also has an alternative batter ingredient

On the Gordon Ramsay website, the chef shared his fish and chips recipe which involves adding a touch of curry powder to the batter, for improved seasoning and taste.