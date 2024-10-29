I’m A Chef — This Is The Very Simple Way To Make Perfect Homemade Croutons

We’re shifting into soup mode, we’re snuggling up, we’re putting our five veg a day into one delectable bowl. It must be autumn.
While there is nothing to be sniffed at with the humble simplicity of the lentil soup or similar staples, real soup-heads know that we can always improve upon our favourite dish with a simple ingredient or two.
Now, according to Michael Lawson, head chef at Atlantic Brasserie, the one thing we should be adding is actually croutons. He said: “You’re missing a trick if you don’t add some crispy croutons to your soup this Autumn,
“They’re very easy to make, and a great way to use up stale bread.”
How to make homemade croutons
Of course, that’s all well and good but where do you even get started? Well, Lawson recommends these three steps:
Use the right bread
Season and bake
Store and serve
I know what I’m making for dinner tonight.