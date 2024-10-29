I’m A Chef — This Is The Very Simple Way To Make Perfect Homemade Croutons

Unsplash

We’re shifting into soup mode, we’re snuggling up, we’re putting our five veg a day into one delectable bowl. It must be autumn.

While there is nothing to be sniffed at with the humble simplicity of the lentil soup or similar staples, real soup-heads know that we can always improve upon our favourite dish with a simple ingredient or two.

Now, according to Michael Lawson, head chef at Atlantic Brasserie, the one thing we should be adding is actually croutons. He said: “You’re missing a trick if you don’t add some crispy croutons to your soup this Autumn,

“They’re very easy to make, and a great way to use up stale bread.”

How to make homemade croutons

Of course, that’s all well and good but where do you even get started? Well, Lawson recommends these three steps:

Use the right bread

Lawson said: “Older bread which has no further use is perfect, as it’s already started drying up. The best type of bread is French baguette, sourdough, pan de campagne, or even brioche. Slice it into cubes or wedges, depending on your preference.”

Brioche croutons. Oh my.

Season and bake

Lawson advised: “Drizzle the bread with olive oil and sprinkle it with salt. You can even add a bit of cheese or add even some chilli flakes for a spicy kick.

“Bake at 150°C (300°F) for about 15 minutes, flipping halfway. You can even speed things up by popping them in the air fryer at 180°C (360°F) for 5-8 minutes.”

I can see the vision now. A squash soup with chilli croutons. Need.

Store and serve

Finally, we just need to store them. Lawson suggested: “Once golden and crispy, store the croutons in an airtight container. They’ll last for days, though they’re a tasty snack, so they may not last that long!”