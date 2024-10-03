I'm A Chef – Use This Secret Ingredient To Improve Your Pumpkin Soup Recipe

Unsplash

Happy cosy season!

Listen, real soup lovers know that soup is a year-round delight, but as the weather chills, tucking into hearty soups comes as naturally as throwing on a scarf and saying, “ah it is getting darker earlier, isn’t it?” to every other person in the office.

In the spirit of getting snug and soup-y, HuffPost UK reached out to Tom McDermott from Glasgow-based lunch spot Sprigg, which specialises in whole, single-ingredient dishes like salad, soup and baked potatoes to discover how exactly we can perfect pumpkin soups this autumn.

After all, if we’re carving pumpkins ahead of Halloween, we may as well get some soup out of it, too.

The pumpkin soup recipe addition that’s hiding in your cupboard

According to McDermott, the secret to making your pumpkin soup just that little bit better is actually likely hiding in your cupboard already.

The chef said: “What we love about pumpkin soup is the comforting warmth and familiar flavour it offers during the colder months. Pumpkin is a fantastic ingredient to work with, not only because it’s nutritious and easy to source locally, but also because it responds beautifully to spices, which can truly transform the dish.

“We’ve found that Piri-Piri pairs especially well with pumpkin soup, adding a subtle, fiery kick to this cosy favourite. The spice brings a warmth that perfectly complements those chilly days, making it an ideal match for both the season and the dish.”

If you’re wondering when to add spices to soups, the foodies at AllRecipes said: “As a general rule, use fresh herbs at or near the end of cooking and dried herbs and spices early on. This helps you get the flavours you’re looking for in the right balance.”