I'm A Private Investigator, This Is Where To Look To Find Hidden Cameras In Your Holiday Rental

It’s something most of us likely try to not think about but according to private investigator Aaron Bond, the use of hidden cameras in public and private spaces has increased and he’s encountered numerous cases of individuals who have been unknowingly monitored or recorded.

This invasion of privacy can leave you feeling vulnerable and unsafe but thankfully, Bond has advice for those who feel they may be at risk of being monitored against their will.

According to Bond, the most common places to find hidden cameras are spaces to which other people have free access, this could be anywhere from hotel rooms, holiday rentals, public bathrooms, or even the workplace.

Bond assures that your own home is likely safe but warns that if you’ve recently broken up with a partner or moved in with another, “I always advise you to be vigilant.”

However, public places are a different matter entirely with public toilets and changing rooms being some of the most common spots for hidden cameras.

“Cameras in public places are used to catch you in compromising positions, so often they are positioned either high or low to get the best viewing angle. If something seems out of place, simply leave the area and report the object to the authorities,” warns Bond.

Where to look for hidden cameras in a holiday rental or hotel

If you’re staying in a hotel or holiday rental, inspect alarm clocks, smoke detectors, televisions, lamps, mirrors, air filters and even the books on the shelves.

Bond warns, however, that sometimes criminals get creative. He urges travellers to look for objects out of their “natural position” and pay particular attention to small holes in objects or walls as these are often used to conceal cameras.

If you can’t find a camera but still want to be completely sure, Bond recommends using your mobile phone. He suggests that in the first instance, you should call someone and let them know of your concerns. Next, go near the suspected camera and your phone may start to buzz from the electro-magnetic interference of the device.

If that doesn’t result in camera detection, turn down all the lights in the room and use your camera app. The camera can detect infrared cameras as they will shine on screen.

Finally, Bond adds, “you can use the flashlight on your camera in a dimly lit room to detect the glass on the camera lens, once again they will reflect if there are cameras in your presence.”

