I'm A Psychologist – Here's Why Ozempic's Glorification Has Left Me Frustrated And Fearful

Mario Tama via Getty Images

Losing weight is tough. Changing habits built over a lifetime is even tougher. So, in a world where we’re constantly told that a slim physique is a prerequisite for health, wealth and happiness, it comes as no surprise that people and health providers often opt for the quick fix.

In pursuit of a speedy weight loss solution, pharmaceutical companies have invested vast sums of money in developing and marketing ‘miracle’ drugs. However, time and again these have failed to deliver on their big promises, and most of those drugs have been pulled from the market because of their serious side effects (remember when we didn’t know amphetamines were addictive?).

The newest iteration of these drugs is Semaglutide, more widely known as Ozempic. You’ll have heard the ‘research-backed’ claims and seen the social media ‘success stories’, but this mirage hides the dangerous truth about weight loss drugs. It’s time we looked beyond the profit-driven glorification and considered the real risks that these drugs pose to our physical and mental health.



What is Semaglutide?

Semaglutide, licensed under the names Ozempic, Rybelsus and Wegovy, has been approved for treating type 2 diabetes and obesity. While Ozempic and Rybelsus are not explicitly marketed as weight loss medication, Wegovy has been approved by The National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) in the UK and by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the US for the treatment of obesity independently of type 2 diabetes, and will soon be available over the counter from pharmacists in the UK.

These drugs belong to a class of medications called glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonists, which mimic the action of a naturally occurring hormone in the body that regulates blood sugar levels and appetite. The medication was originally used as a treatment for people with type 2 diabetes to manage blood sugar levels through a once-weekly injection pen.

When it became noticeable that one of the side effects of this medication was weight loss (mainly through a reduction in appetite), Semaglutide was trialled and quickly approved as a weight loss drug.

The hidden cost of weight-loss drugs

While Semaglutide has been approved for weight loss under various brand names, it doesn’t come without potential side effects. These largely include gastrointestinal complications, such as diarrhoea, vomiting, and nausea. In rare instances, people may also develop serious complications such as renal failure, gallbladder issues, pancreatitis, diabetic retinopathy (damage to the eye’s retina), and intestinal obstruction. The FDA also includes warnings for suicidal behaviour or thinking.

Aside from the risk of side effects (including the ones we don’t yet know about), relying solely on medication for weight loss is a costly approach. One Semaglutide pen contains 4 x once-weekly doses of Semaglutide and costs £73.25, making it a very expensive approach given the recommended 20 weeks of use. Plus, the widespread controversy and trends on the social media platform TikTok have led to shortages of Semaglutide, creating challenges for people who use the medication for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

And the price to pay goes beyond money

Physiologically, regaining weight after stopping the medication can in itself be detrimental to people’s health. Studies show that weight cycling (a.k.a. yo-yo effect) can have a negative effect on cardiovascular risk factors such as blood pressure, heart rate, and glucose levels.

But, also from a psychological perspective, purposefully manipulating internal signals of hunger and fullness can lead to a sense of distrust towards people’s own bodies, which arguably is one of the underlying causes of a problematic relationship with food.

And of course, this problematic relationship with food paired with poor body image and low self-esteem (especially as a result of gaining back weight), can lead to the development of serious mental health conditions such as eating disorders, depression and anxiety.

Let’s prioritise health gain over weight loss

Obesity is a complex condition with multiple factors contributing to its development, including genetics, environment, and lifestyle behaviours. However, because our bodies evolved way before the industrialised era when food was not widely available, weight gain is perceived by the body as an advantage for survival.

In contrast, losing weight would mean that we are less likely to survive in the face of food scarcity. This is why the body is programmed to gain back any weight that has been lost. As a result, losing weight through restrictive diets (even if this restriction is the consequence of taking a weight-loss drug), will inevitably be short-term.

But the good news is that research shows that focusing on health behaviours independently of weight can achieve the same health outcomes. For example, a large study showed that adopting four health-promoting behaviours (eating five or more portions of fruit/veg per day, limiting alcohol intake, not smoking and exercising 12 times per month) leads to a reduction in all-cause mortality risk no matter the BMI category (including “normal” weight people). Plus, focusing on health regardless of body size or weight (i.e. taking a weight-neutral approach), will help reduce the harmful weight stigma that comes with weight-centric approaches.

Slow and steady wins the race

Of course, behaviour change is hard too but with the right support (mainly psychological), long-term change is possible. Many great behaviour change techniques can empower people to take action through a change in mindset.

For example, the small habits approach can increase people’s confidence in their ability to make a change because the actions required are small and achievable, which is completely different from an ‘all or nothing’ approach. The satisfaction of having been able to complete a simple but impactful task will then trigger a positive feedback loop that supports the adoption and maintenance of these new healthy habits.

Ultimately, supporting people to incorporate more health-promoting behaviours instead of sentencing them to a lifetime of medication is a more sustainable and cost-effective approach to improving overall physical and mental health.