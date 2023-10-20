Love Island Star Makes Surprise Cameo On The Kardashians

Kim Kardashian attends the Victoria Beckham Spring/Summer 2024 womenswear fashion collection presented Friday, Sept. 29, 2023 in Paris. (AP Photo/Vianney Le Caer) via Associated Press

Love Island fans were surprised to see an unexpected familiar face pop up in The Kardashians this week.

In the latest episode of the Disney+ reality series, Kim Kardashian made a visit to London’s West End as she took her son Saint to see Back to the Future: The Musical.

During the interval, the A-lister took her son and his friends backstage to meet one of the lead stars, who was none other than former Love Island winner, Amber Davies.

In the clip, that popped up in season four of the Kardashian’s second hit reality show, Amber posed in costume for pictures with the famous guests.

In the voiceover, Kim explained: “Next up, Back to the Future: The Musical – my day has been exhausting but the boys are having a good time.

“The cast is so sweet and so much fun and everyone is making these funny TikTok dances and it’s just a really cool experience.”

Amber shared the surprising crossover to her Instagram stories and wrote: “An interval I won’t be forgetting anytime soon. Mom I made it.”

Amber Davies in 2018. Mark R. Milan via Getty Images

Since her time on the ITV2 dating show in 2017, Amber has forged a career as a West End star, appearing in Pretty Woman’s UK and Ireland tour, as well as Marty McFly’s Mum, Lorraine Baines in the musical based on the 1985 classic film.

Though it might not top her cameo on The Kardashians, Amber is also set to appear on another reality series in the next few months, ITV’s Dancing On Ice.

While Amber said she can “count on one hand” the amount of times she’s been ice skating in the past, she told Lorraine last month: “I would definitely say that I’m an adrenaline junkie, but I do get more nervous as I get older and I hope that I can contain them. I don’t want the adrenaline to get the better of me.”

