Timothée Chalamet Subtly Comments On Kylie Jenner Romance With South Park Reference

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet pictured last month Sarah Stier via Getty Images

Timothée Chalamet is not about to spill on his reported romance with Kylie Jenner.

The Wonka star has suggested he will be keeping his private life exactly that, as he was quizzed about the relationship in an interview with GQ.

Chatter about the pair first began in the spring after they were said to have been spotted both arriving at Tito’s Tacos in Culver City.

Timothée spoke about fans’ desire to know more about his life in the new GQ profile – which was actually conducted prior to the SAG-AFTRA strike and before the pair put on a loved-up display at the US Open Championships last month.

“I can’t say that this stuff doesn’t matter,” he said, “because my intense fandom has led me to where I am.”

As the interviewer suggested that “if he really wanted to be left alone he might not spend time with one of the four most followed people on Instagram”, he used a South Park reference to explain his choice not to speak about it.

Referring to the animated comedy’s send-up of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, he laughed: “This reminds me of that recent South Park episode with the Worldwide Privacy Tour.

“Sometimes, people are going to be hella confused when you say you’re trying to live a private life.”

The pair have since gone public with their romance Gotham via Getty Images

Timothée and Kylie were first rumoured to be dating in April this year.

At the time, Entertainment Tonight cited an unnamed “source” who claimed that the two stars were enjoying spending time with one another, but were “keeping things casual.”

In the months since, the Kardashians reality star has been snapped by paparazzi photographers leaving Timothée’s house, before they made headlines when they were caught on camera together at the Renaissance tour in California.

Timothée was previously linked with fellow actors Lily-Rose Depp and Eiza González. He also briefly dated Madonna’s daughter Lourdes Leon while they both attended LaGuardia High School in New York.

Meanwhile, Kylie’s famous exes include rappers Tyga and Travis Scott, the latter of whom she shares two children with; five-year-old Stormi and one-year-old Aire.