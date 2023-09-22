Kylie Jenner And Timothée Chalamet Just Seemingly Took A Big Step In Their Relationship

Rumblings surrounding the identity of the latest boo to join the ever-expanding Kardashian/Jenner dynasty have been ongoing for a while now – but it appears that the youngest of the clan, Kylie Jenner, may have just confirmed hers once and for all.
Months after the makeup mogul was rumoured to be dating Timothée Chalamet (Dune, Call Me By Your Name), Kylie was spotted leaving a Milan Fashion Week event, sporting one surefire sign that the pair are going strong.
Namely, in photos picturing Kylie at the Prada show on Thursday, the 26-year-old’s phone lock screen appears to show an adorable selfie of the pair.
Many fans are thrilled with the confirmation, and have been celebrating all over Twitter/X...
Others are less convinced that the placement of Kylie’s phone and lock screen in the pictures were a coincidence...
Kylie and Timothée also recently attended Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour together on 4 September, as well as other events like the US Open, and a New York Fashion Week dinner, where they were seen looking pretty cosy.
In short, get ready for a member of the cast for the next season of The Kardashians to be Oscar-nominated.