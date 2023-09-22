Kylie Jenner And Timothée Chalamet Just Seemingly Took A Big Step In Their Relationship

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet are seen at the US Open Tennis Championships final on 10 September Gotham via Getty Images

Rumblings surrounding the identity of the latest boo to join the ever-expanding Kardashian/Jenner dynasty have been ongoing for a while now – but it appears that the youngest of the clan, Kylie Jenner, may have just confirmed hers once and for all.

Months after the makeup mogul was rumoured to be dating Timothée Chalamet (Dune, Call Me By Your Name), Kylie was spotted leaving a Milan Fashion Week event, sporting one surefire sign that the pair are going strong.

Namely, in photos picturing Kylie at the Prada show on Thursday, the 26-year-old’s phone lock screen appears to show an adorable selfie of the pair.

Many fans are thrilled with the confirmation, and have been celebrating all over Twitter/X...

That’s her man’s for real — Grande Hub (@GrandeeHub) September 21, 2023

HOLLYWOOD’s IT COUPLE — 𐌋𐌀𐌊𐌉𐌊𐌉 (@lawolfyki) September 21, 2023

HOW COULD YOU NOT SAY MOTHER!!! — noah ⚡️ (@playboykylie) September 21, 2023

Kylie Jenner is killing it at the Prada show! She rocked a crystal mini skirt that shone like a star. She also showed some love to her beau Timothée Chalamet on her phone. #KylieJenner #PradaSS24 #TimothéeChalamet pic.twitter.com/HzMDpAax1K — Stanley Nwachukwu (@Stanleyblogs) September 22, 2023

Others are less convinced that the placement of Kylie’s phone and lock screen in the pictures were a coincidence...

love when I naturally hold my phone with 2 fingers at the right angle so the cameras can see the full screen https://t.co/6JyGR4kidI — Hurt CoPain (@SaeedDiCaprio) September 21, 2023

Feels calculated but regardless they’re cute together! — steven ❀ (@arianaunext) September 21, 2023

kylie jenner and timothee chalamet could get married and i still wouldn’t believe it — #1 vivi of loona defender is LUMINOUS (@henry_zach_) September 21, 2023

Kylie and Timothée also recently attended Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour together on 4 September, as well as other events like the US Open, and a New York Fashion Week dinner, where they were seen looking pretty cosy.