'I'm Not Very Good': The Heartstopper Scene That Had Kit Connor 'Really Worried'

Kit Connor has opened up about his self-doubt in his performance as Nick Nelson in some of Heartstopper’s more serious storylines this season.

Heartstopper returned for its third season at the start of this month, with a host of new additions joining the cast – including Bridgerton favourite Jonathan Bailey.

In a new interview with Teen Vogue (alongside Romeo and Juliet co-star Rachel Zegler) Kit was told that a scene between himself and Hayley Atwell (who plays his on-screen aunt in Heartstopper) had been circulating online – something he was unaware of due to being off social media.

In the scene at the end of episode two, Nick reveals to his psychologist aunt Diane that his boyfriend Charlie (played by Joe Locke) has an eating disorder.

The interviewer explained: “It’s being praised for just the way there’s an adult telling your character that it’s not your job to save someone, and you can be supportive and stand with them, but you don’t have to take on everyone else’s burdens to rescue them.”

However, despite the widespread praise for Kit’s performance, it turns out that he isn’t as confident in his portrayal.

He told Teen Vogue: “Hayley did really beautifully in that scene. Really. That was a hard scene to film because we had an hour to shoot it. And it’s not short. I was really worried about it to be honest… But I’m glad that people like it. I tried to watch it and I was like, I’m not very good in this scene.”

We thoroughly disagree with him, as did co-star Rachel Zegler, who responded “See what I have to deal with?”

With fans now eagerly awaiting any news about what’s next for Heartstopper, creator Alice Oseman recently gave an update on season four.

Unfortunately, though, it sounds like we might be in for a longer wait than usual.